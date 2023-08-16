Swedish Hospital CEO to retire

Anthony Guaccio, president and CEO of Swedish Hospital in Evanston, Ill., will retire at the year's end.

Mr. Guaccio has served the hospital's parent company, NorthShore University Health System — now part of NorthShore Edward-Elmhurst Health — for 27 years, according to a news release shared with Becker's. He has been on Swedish Hospital's leadership team since 1996, and was promoted to the helm in 2016.

Jonathan Lind, the hospital's current chief operating officer, will become president Sept. 1. Mr. Guaccio will continue as CEO through the end of 2023.