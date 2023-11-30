Washington system names CEO

Ettore Palazzo, MD, was named CEO of Kirkland, Wash.-based EvergreenHealth.

Dr. Palazzo, who serves as chief medical and quality officer at the community-owned public hospital district and two-hospital health system, will take the helm of EvergreenHealth on Dec. 10, according to a news release. He takes over for Jeff Tomlin, MD, who announced his retirement.

Before becoming chief medical and quality officer, Dr. Palazzo served in the position on an interim basis. He was named quality medical director in 2014 and took the role of interim chief medical and quality officer in 2019. He was later offered the permanent position.











