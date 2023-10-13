HCA Midwest taps performance improvement leader

HCA Midwest Health, based in Overland Park, Kan., has named Maurizio Virone vice president of performance improvement.

Mr. Virone has served Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare since 2016, most recently as senior director of labor management for its Continental division in Denver, according to an Oct. 11 news release shared with Becker's. In his new role, he will be responsible for management and operational improvement of the EDs, surgical areas and inpatient areas of HCA's Midwest hospitals, along with its labor budget.