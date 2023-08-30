CEO leaves Providence hospital

Jeremy Zoch, PhD, CEO of Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., is leaving his role Sept. 1 after 11 years of service.

Brian Helleland, interim chief operating officer of Providence South, will take over as the hospital's interim CEO, according to an Aug. 23 internal email obtained by Becker's. Mr. Helleland wrote that the pair had spent several months discussing Dr. Zoch's leadership involvement in the system's "care delivery network strategy," and decided to part ways.

"As I talked to Brian Helleland about my role and the division's plan for greater alignment, it was clear to me this was the right time for me and for St. Joes," Dr. Zoch wrote. "While the transition may seem fast, it's best for you and our ministry and for me and my family as I prepare for the next step in my career."