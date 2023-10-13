New Mexico hospital names CEO as CFO steps down

Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City, N.M., has selected a permanent CEO and named an interim CFO, Silver City Daily Press reported Oct. 12.

Margie Molitor, the hospital's interim CEO since February, announced the executive changes at an Oct. 12 meeting with the Grant County Commission.

Robert Whitaker will become the hospital's CEO on Oct. 30, overlapping with Ms. Molitor for two days before she returns to retirement in Wyoming. He most recently served as CEO of Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services in Gallup, N.M., according to his LinkedIn profile.

Pat Banks, the hospital's CFO, stepped down from his role Oct. 12 to return to Seattle. The hospital will appoint an interim, Ms. Molitor said.