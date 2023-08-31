Advocate Health CFO resigns

Advocate Health Executive Vice President and CFO Anthony DeFurio has resigned, according to an Aug. 28 voluntary disclosure from the Charlotte, N.C.-based system.

Mr. DeFurio's resignation was considered effective Aug. 14, but he is remaining in a short-term advisory role to ensure a seamless transition, according to the notice. He resigned for opportunities outside the organization, a system spokesperson said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Advocate Health hopes to have a new leader named by the end of 2023, according to the statement. Senior Vice President and Treasurer Bradley Clark is serving as interim CFO.

"We are grateful for Anthony's service and contributions to our organization," the spokesperson said.

Advocate Health formed in December through the merger of Advocate Aurora Health — dually headquartered in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill. — and Charlotte-based Atrium Health.

Mr. DeFurio had been an executive with Atrium Health since 2017.