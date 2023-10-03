Kentucky system taps chief revenue officer

Hazard, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare has named Chip Dalton chief revenue officer.

Mr. Dalton comes to the health system with more than a decade of healthcare experience, according to an Oct. 2 Appalachian Regional Healthcare news release. His background includes experience in hospitals, physician groups, skilled nursing facilities and home health services.

He joins the health system from the accounting firm LBMC, where he served as a manager since January, according to his LinkedIn page. He previously worked as a healthcare consulting manager for accounting firm Dean Dorton from July 2019 until January.





