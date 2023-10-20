Alaska hospital reinstates former CFO

Joe Wanner is returning to Bartlett Regional Hospital as CFO, effective Nov. 15.

Mr. Wanner previously served the hospital as controller and CFO, beginning in 2011, according to an Oct. 19 news release. Most recently, he worked as CFO and COO at Wallowa County Health Care District in Enterprise, Ore.

He succeeds Sam Muse, who tendered his resignation July 26 — days before the hospital's CEO announced plans to retire. Bartlett Regional still has yet to name a permanent CEO, and recently hired its third interim leader in less than two months.