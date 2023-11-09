Beth Israel Lahey Health's clinical chief becomes chief medical officer

Days after Beth Israel Lahey Health installed its first chief quality officer, the system promoted its chief clinical officer to become chief medical officer.

Joshua Berkowitz, MD, now serves as CMO of the Beth Israel Lahey Health Performance Network. He was the network's clinical chief for more than three years, and he has been at Beth Israel Lahey Health for more than 15 years.

In his new role, Dr. Berkowitz will work with clinicians at the Cambridge, Mass.-based system on population health, according to a Nov. 9 news release.