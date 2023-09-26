Catholic Health SVP chosen to head up MultiCare hospitals

Eddie Bratko was appointed president of Tacoma General and Allenmore hospitals, part of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System.

Mr. Bratko brings a wealth of experience to the role, according to a Sept. 26 news release shared with Becker's.

Most recently, he served as system vice president for strategic deployment at Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health.

He also previously held other roles at Catholic Health, including director of financial services. He served as COO of Catholic Health Mercy Hospital in Buffalo before becoming president in 2019.

MultiCare is a 12-hospital health system with more than 22,000 team members.