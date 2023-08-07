Cleveland Clinic names 1st chief analytics officer

Albert Marinez has been named the inaugural chief analytics officer of Cleveland Clinic.

Mr. Marinez, who starts in the new role Aug. 28, was most recently chief analytics officer of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health. He will oversee data strategies to better patient care, lower costs, and boost growth.

"As Cleveland Clinic works to responsibly expand our use of healthcare technology and data, we need a leader who will ensure the consistent gathering and application of analytics across our enterprise," Rohit Chandra, PhD, chief digital officer for Cleveland Clinic, said in an Aug. 7 news release shared with Becker's. "Albert has a history of success in driving the analytics strategy for healthcare organizations and is the ideal choice to guide the efforts that will benefit Cleveland Clinic's patients and caregivers."

Mr. Marinez has also worked in data analytics for Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System and Orlando-based AdventHealth Central Florida, as well as healthcare artificial intelligence startup KenSci (now Advata) and automation company Swisslog Healthcare.