Northwestern Medicine names 1st sustainability chief

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine has selected Jeff Good as its first chief sustainability executive.

Mr. Good has served the health system for 15 years, according to a Nov. 8 LinkedIn post from Northwestern Medicine President and CEO Howard Chrisman, MD. Most recently, Mr. Good led the system's Palos Heights, Ill.-based Palos Hospital as president.

"For years, Northwestern Medicine has been mindful of conserving energy, reducing our carbon footprint and eliminating unnecessary waste," Dr. Chrisman wrote in the post. "Good will lead the development of our comprehensive approach to environmental stewardship so we can contribute in new ways to a healthier future for all."