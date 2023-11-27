Duke Regional Hospital names COO

Jason Carter has joined Durham, N.C.-based Duke Regional Hospital as COO.

Mr. Carter announced the new role Nov. 27 on his LinkedIn page.

Before joining Duke Regional Hospital, he served as senior vice president and COO of University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie. He also previously served as associate vice president of clinical operations at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health, now Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

Duke Regional Hospital, part of Durham-based Duke University Health System, is a 388-bed facility with more than 3,500 employees, according to its website.