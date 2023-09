Tom Macaronas, CFO of Parsons, Kan.-based Labette Health, is retiring effective Sept. 30, the Parsons Sun reported Sept. 7.

Mr. Macaronas' retirement comes after a 44-year career in healthcare, including 25 at Labette, according to the report.

Janet Soper will assume the role of CFO, according to the report. She has been with Labette since 1984 and has served as the director of finance, controller and vice president of revenue cycle.