McLaren creates chief of women's health role

Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care has named Brian Tesler, MD, as its inaugural chief medical director of women's health.

In the newly created role, Dr. Tesler will oversee obstetrics, gynecology and neonatal care at Mclaren's nine family birthing centers in Michigan. He will work with women's health services leaders at each center to ensure equitable patient access and high-quality care.

Dr. Tesler, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, has been practicing at McLaren Flint (Mich.) Hospital since 2022 and will maintain clinical responsibilities alongside his new role, according to an Aug. 16 news release.