UAB Medicine names COO

Lou Baverso was named COO of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System.

Mr. Baverso brings nearly 28 years of health administration experience to the role, according to a health system news release.

Most recently, he served as president of UPMC in Central Pennsylvania. He also previously served as COO of UPMC in Central Pennsylvania, vice president of operations at UPMC Magee-Womens in Pittsburgh, and vice president of operations at UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, also in Pittsburgh.

Mr. Baverso will begin his new role on Sept. 18, according to the release.