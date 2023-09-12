Jefferson names president of 3 hospitals

Aaron Chang has been appointed president of Jefferson Health-East, effective Oct. 16.

In his new role, Mr. Chang will oversee operations for the Philadelphia-based system's three New Jersey acute-care hospitals in Cherry Hill, Stratford and Washington Township.

Mr. Chang joins Jefferson from Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic health, where he was president of Sisters of Charity Hospitals and leader of the system's central market. In that role, he oversaw two acute-care hospitals and led care continuum initiatives across various post-acute facilities, physician clinics and outpatient sites.

He previously served as Dignity Health's market chief operating officer for St. John's hospitals in California and associate administrator for Palmdale (Calif.) Regional Medical Center, a subsidiary of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.

Mr. Chang has a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from Hayward-based California State University, East Bay.