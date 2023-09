Rodolfo "Rudy" Garza, MD, has been named chief medical officer of St. David's Medical Center in Austin, Texas. He took on the role Aug. 28.

Dr. Garza has spent nearly 20 years in hospital leadership roles. Most recently, he was CMO at Methodist Hospital Northeast, a 237-bed acute care facility in San Antonio, Texas.

Dr. Garza is board certified in internal medicine and nephrology.