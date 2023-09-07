Cleveland Clinic exec leaves for Marshfield Clinic

Christopher Soska, former chief operating officer of Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Stuart, Fla., has taken a new role in Wisconsin.

Mr. Soska is the new president of Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System's Wausau-Weston Region and River Region, according to a Sept. 7 LinkedIn post. He assumed the role recently after a lengthy career with Cleveland Clinic — including stints as system executive director of hospital and ambulatory operations and system executive director of shared services in Cleveland and Akron, Ohio.