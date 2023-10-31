Kaiser taps regional president

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has named Israel Rocha president of its Mid-Atlantic states region.

The Mid-Atlantic region currently provides care and coverage for more than 835,000 members in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia, according to an Oct. 31 news release from Kaiser. Mr. Rocha will oversee the health system's performance and success in this area from Washington, D.C.

Mr. Rocha most recently served as CEO of Chicago-based Cook County Health, the third-largest public health system in the United States. His last day at Cook County Health will be Dec. 1, and he will begin at Kaiser Permanente on Dec. 4.