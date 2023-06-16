165 CEO moves this year, sorted by state

It's been a big year for healthcare leadership chutes and ladders, with hospital CEO exits hitting a four-year high.

Becker's has reported 165 CEO moves this year. Florida saw the most with 20 appointments and departures, followed by California with 16 and Georgia with 13.

The following non-exhaustive list sorts every CEO move we've covered in 2023 by state, including Washington, D.C. No moves have been reported from Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Rhode Island and Utah.

Alabama

1. Quentin Whitwell was named CEO of Thomasville Regional Medical Center, which he is in the process of acquiring.

2. Brenda Carlisle was named CEO of UAB Hospital in Birmingham after serving in an interim capacity.

3. Dawn Bulgarella was named CEO of Birmingham-based UAB Health System and CEO of the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent's Alliance.

Arizona

1. Josh Tinkle, the interim CEO of Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare, was placed on administrative leave amid a personnel investigation. David Cheney, set to take over as permanent CEO, pushed up his start date from July 10 to June 12.



2. Shawn Morrow is no longer CEO of Show Low-based Summit Healthcare.

3. Heath Evans was named president and CEO of Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Arkansas

1. Chris Blair, BSN, was named CEO of Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville after serving in an interim capacity.

2. Michelle Krause, MD, was named CEO of Little Rock-based UAMS Medical Center and senior vice chancellor of UAMS Health.

California

1. Laureen Driscoll, MSN, RN, was named chief executive for the Providence South Division, which includes 17 hospitals in Northern and Southern California.

2. Saba Habis, MD, was named CEO of West Hills Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

3. Richard Isaacs, MD, has left Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente after a 28-year run with the system to join Elk Grove-based California Northstate University as the dean of its medical school. Dr. Isaacs has served as CEO and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group and president and CEO of the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group since 2017.

4. Fred Valtairo, BSN, RN, was named CEO of Placentia-Linda Hospital, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

5. Pablo Velez, PhD, RN, was named CEO of El Centro Regional Medical Center. He took the helm after Scott Phillips resigned.

6. Jamie Yoo was named president and CEO of Los Angeles-based CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.

7. Lynn Buskill, chief operating officer of John C. Fremont Healthcare District in Mariposa, was named interim CEO.

8. B. Konard Jones will retire as president and CEO of Fairfield-based NorthBay Health on Dec. 31.

9. Scott Evans, PharmD, was named market CEO for San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare Regional Hospitals.

10. Steven Salyer resigned as CEO of Watsonville Community Hospital for family reasons. Matko Vranjes was promoted from COO to interim CEO.

11. Ikenna (Ike) Mmeje was named president and CEO of USC Arcadia Hospital.

12. Gene Ma, MD, was named interim CEO of Oceanside-based Tri-City Healthcare District.

13. Randy Dodd was named CEO of Tulare County Health District.

14. Kelly Linden was named CEO of Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare in Pomona.

15. Kevin Klockenga was named president and CEO of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia.

16. Gary Honts has retired as CEO of Indio-based JFK Memorial Hospital after 10 years in the role. Karen Faulis, MSN, CEO of Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree, will become its new CEO in addition to her current responsibilities. Both hospitals belong to Palm Springs, Calif.-based Desert Care Network, operated by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Colorado

1. Leslie Barnes retired as CEO of Pueblo-based Parkview Health System on May 31. Vice President and COO Darrin Smith succeeded her.

2. Lonnie Cramer was named president and CEO of Aurora-based UCHealth's hospitals in the Pikes Peak region.

3. Jeanine Gentry resigned as CEO of Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez after about one year in the role.

Connecticut

1. Jason Fish, MD, was named CEO of New Haven-based Yale Health.

District of Columbia

1. Michelle Riley-Brown was named president and CEO of Children's National Hospital.

Florida

1. Dane Ficco was named CEO of Broward HealthPoint and Broward Health Physician Group.

2. Doug Harcombe was named CEO of the planned AdventHealth hospital at Lake Nona in Orlando in addition to his role as CEO of the health system's South market.

3. Amanda Maggard was named CEO of AdventHealth Celebration, replacing Mr. Harcombe as he takes his new role.

4. Brandon Haushalter resigned as CEO of HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami for another opportunity outside of HCA Healthcare. Ben Harris was named the new CEO.

5. Reed Hammond was named CEO of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

6. Ken West was named CEO of HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis.

7. Patrick Green was named CEO of UF Health Jacksonville.

8. Steve Nierman left his role as CEO of HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton. COO Paige Laughlin was named interim CEO.

9. Corey Lovelace was named CEO of HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie.

10. Wally De Aquino was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway, a new hospital under construction.

11. Sebastian Strom, MD, was named CEO of HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

12. Joe Johnson was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Carrollwood in Tampa.

13. Erika Skula was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Ocala.

14. Jay Finnegan retired as CEO of Port St. Lucie-based HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in April.

15. Steve Johnson retired as president and CEO of Rockledge-based Health First at the end of February.

16. Bradley Talbert, president and CEO of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, accepted a new role as CEO of Memorial Health-Savannah.

17. Jared Smith was named CEO of Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West, both in Boynton Beach.

18. Chris Mosley was named CEO of HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee.

19. Cathy Edmisten, RN, was named CEO of HCA Florida South Shore Hospital in Sun City Center.

20. Tara McCoy was named CEO of Hospital for Special Surgery Florida, based in West Palm Beach.

Georgia

1. Jen Schuck was named CEO of Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia, and Emory Long-Term Acute Care in Decatur, all part of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare.

2. Monica Hum, MD, has been promoted from chief medical officer to CEO of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital in Conyers.

3. Joon Sup Lee, MD, was named CEO of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare.

4. Lori Rakes, RN, was named CEO of Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center, part of Atlanta-based Piedmont.

5. Stonish Pierce was named president and CEO of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health's Georgia Region, which includes Athens-based St. Mary's Health Care System and Mercy Care in Atlanta.

6. Blake Watts was named CEO of Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe.

7. Larry Ebert was named CEO of Piedmont Eastside Medical Center in Snellville.

8. Bradley Talbert, president and CEO of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, accepted a new role as CEO of Memorial Health-Savannah.

9. Isaac Sendros was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond in Rome.

10. David Kent, former CEO of Covington-based Piedmont Newton Hospital, is the new CEO of Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge.

11. Mike Murrill stepped down as president and CEO of AdventHealth Southeast region and its Redmond hospital.

12. Tyler Taylor was named CEO of Elberton-based Elbert Memorial Hospital.

13. Asante Hilts, DrPH, was named president and CEO of Columbus-based Valley Healthcare System.

Idaho

1. Travis Leach was named CEO of West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell.

Illinois

1. Chris Klay was named president and CEO of HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland.

2. Maureen Kahn, MSN, RN, will transition out of her role as president and CEO of Quincy-based Blessing Health on July 1, approximately three months earlier than previously announced. Brian Canfield will succeed her.



3. Michael Alexander was named CEO of Hillsboro Area Hospital.

4. Donnica Austin-Cathey was named chief executive of John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County in Chicago.

5. Gregg Olson retired as CEO of Rochelle Community Hospital on March 31.

6. Michael Zenn stepped down as CEO of Chicago-based University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics in May and moved into the new role of senior advisor for enterprise strategic initiatives within the university's office of the vice chancellor for health affairs. Mark Rosenblatt, MD, PhD, was named interim CEO.

7. Debbie Campbell was dismissed as CEO of Thomas H. Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

8. Howard Chrisman, MD, was named CEO of Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial Healthcare.

9. Scott Boston, MD, resigned as president and CEO of Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.

Indiana

1. Martin Padgett left his role as CEO of Jeffersonville-based Clark Memorial Health and Scottsburg-based Scott Memorial Health.

2. Jared Stimpson was named CEO of Tell City-based Perry County Memorial Hospital, an affiliate of Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System, after Brian Herwig retired.

3. Dave Hyatt was promoted from chief operating officer to president and CEO of Noblesville-based Riverview Health.

4. Jonathan Nalli is leaving his role as CEO and ministry market executive of Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent and senior vice president of St. Louis-based Ascension.

5. Perry Gay has resigned as president and CEO of Logansport Memorial Hospital. David Ameen, who helmed the hospital from 2010 to 2015, has left retirement to serve as interim CEO.

6. Lori Price, RN, was named president and CEO of Mishawaka-based Franciscan Health's Central Indiana region.

7. Keith Jewell was named interim president and CEO of Noblesville-based Riverview Health.

8. Hank Milius will retire as president and CEO of Muncie-based Meridian Health Services at the end of 2023.

Iowa

1. Chris Stripe was named CEO of Guthrie County Hospital.

2. Tom Clancy, PhD, RN, was named president and CEO of Mercy Iowa City.

3. Matt Johnson was promoted from interim to permanent CEO of Sac City-based Loring Hospital.

4. William Kiefer, DNP, RN, was named CEO of Ottumwa Regional Health Center.

Kansas

1. Jeremy Ensey resigned as CEO of St. Luke Hospital and Living Center in Marion, telling a news outlet he feels his career is being led in another direction. He will remain at the hospital through late July.

2. Dawn Unruh, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Artesian Valley Health System in Meade.

3. Amber Williams was named CEO of Liberal-based Southwest Medical Center.

4. Stan Holm is no longer president and CEO of Olathe Health now that the health system has become part of the Kansas City-based University of Kansas Health System. Jason Hannagan, Olathe Health's chief ambulatory/legal officer, will serve as interim CEO.

5. Brian Kirk was reinstated as CEO of Norton County Hospital after being placed on administrative leave in December.

Louisiana

1. Ben Richaud was named CEO of Lakeview Hospital in Covington, now part of New Orleans-based LCMC Health.

2. Lloyd Guidry Jr., PharmD, was named CEO of Lady of the Sea General Hospital, based in Galliano.

Maine

1. Nathan Howell was named president and CEO of Augusta-based MaineGeneral Health.

Maryland

1. Scott Klein, MD, was named president and CEO of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital in Baltimore.

Massachusetts

1. Win Brown, president and CEO of Gardner-based Heywood Healthcare for the past 12 years, will be leaving the system.

2. Deborah Wilson is retiring as CEO of Lawrence General Hospital in May.

3. Joseph "Jody" White is retiring as CEO of Lowell General Hospital.

4. David Elgarico resigned as CEO of Framingham-based MetroWest Medical Center after less than one year. John Whitlock, CFO of Worcester-based Saint Vincent Hospital and Tenet's Massachusetts market, is serving as interim CEO.

Michigan

1. Todd Burch is stepping down as president and CEO of McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey to pursue other opportunities.

2. Paul Clabuesch will retire as president CEO of Harbor Beach Community Hospital on June 30.

3. Barbara Rossman, BSN, CEO of Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, will retire in June.

4. Archie Drake, BSN, was named CEO of Detroit-based Children's Hospital of Michigan.

5. Steven Kalkanis, MD, was named CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Hospital in addition to his current role as CEO of the Henry Ford Medical Group.

6. Denise Brooks-Williams was named executive vice president and CEO of care delivery system operations for Detroit-based Henry Ford Health.

7. Deb Rozewicz, RN, was named CEO of the new Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital in Battle Creek, which is on track to open midyear.

Minnesota

1. Ben Davis was named CEO of Glencoe Regional Health.

Mississippi

1. Iris Yeldell Stacker has been promoted from interim to permanent CEO of Greenville-based Delta Health System.

2. Garett May is leaving his role as CEO of Merit Health Natchez to serve as chief operating officer of Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, Ala. Both hospitals are under the umbrella of Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn.

3. David Henry has left the CEO role at Jackson-based Merit Health Central to become CEO of Merit Health Madison, about 25 miles away. Merit Health Madison's previous interim CEO, Barry Moss, will become interim CEO of Merit Health Central until a permanent replacement is named.

4. Scott Kashman is leaving his role as market president for St. Dominic Health Services and CEO of St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

5. Tiffany Murdock, DNP, MSN, has resigned as CEO of Singing River Health System, which has hospitals in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport.

Missouri

1. Darren Bass was named CEO of Saint Luke's Health System's north region, where he will oversee two hospitals. The health system is based in Kansas City.

2. Troy Greer stepped away from his role as president and CEO of Columbia-based Boone Health.

3. Ashley McClellan resigned as CEO of HCA Midwest Health's Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo. Paul Hancock, MD, was named her successor.

4. Ric Ransom was named CEO of the University of Missouri's MU Health Care, based in Columbia.

5. Tony Keene is no longer CEO of Kirksville-based Northeast Regional Medical Center. Dwayne Blaylock was named to the interim role.

Montana

1. Clint Seger, MD, has been promoted from interim to permanent CEO of Billings Clinic.

2. Cara Beatty, MD, was selected as Providence Clinical Network chief executive for Eastern Washington and Montana.

3. Bruce Whitfield was named CEO of Livingston HealthCare, an affiliate of Billings Clinic.

Nebraska

1. Tanya Sharp resigned as CEO of Boone County Health Center in Albion. Kristie Stricklin, the hospital's vice president of clinic services, was named interim CEO.

2. Kayleen Lee was promoted from interim to permanent CEO of Avera St. Anthony's Hospital in O'Neill.

3. Theresa Guenther was named permanent CEO of Avera Creighton Hospital after serving in an interim capacity. She will continue to serve as vice president of quality for Yankton, S.D.-based Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, though some of her duties will be redistributed.

Nevada

1. Samuel Weller was named CEO of Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Renown Rehabilitation Hospital, both in Reno.

New Hampshire

1. Steve Gordon has left retirement to serve Claremont-based Valley Regional Hospital as interim CEO.

New Jersey

1. Brian Ulery was named CEO of Saint Clare's Health in Denville, part of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare.

2. Nancy DiLiegro, PhD, was named president and CEO of Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, part of West Orange-based RWJBarnabas Health, after Gary Horan retired April 14.

3. Lori Herndon, BSN, RN, retired as president and CEO of Atlantic City-based AtlantiCare. Michael Charlton was named interim president and CEO.

New Mexico

1. David Schultz was named president and CEO of Albuquerque-based Lovelace Health System.

2. Jason Rounds was named president and CEO of San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington.

3. Nicholas Shirilla was named CEO of Roswell-based Lovelace Regional Hospital.

4. Kevin Slavin is retiring as president and CEO of Paterson-based St. Joseph's Health at the end of 2023.

New York

1. Jeremiah Sweet, the CFO of Oneida Health, was named interim president and CEO of the health system.

2. Kimberly Boynton stepped down as president and CEO of Syracuse-based Crouse Health.

3. Maralyn Militello, BSN, RN, was named the final CEO of Lockport-based Eastern Niagara Hospital, which will shutter July 17.

4. Michael Backus was named president and CEO of Oswego Health.

5. Jonathan Schiller was named president and CEO of Middletown-based Garnet Health.

6. Frank Calamari retired as president and CEO of New York City-based Calvary Hospital on March 10 after 36 years in the role.

North Carolina

1. Kyle Marek was promoted from interim to permanent president and CEO of Morehead City-based Carteret Health Care, a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

2. Greg Wood is retiring as CEO of Laurinburg-based Scotland Health on Dec. 31.

3. Christopher Munton was named CEO of Wilson Medical Center.

4. Crystal Hayden, DNP, RN, was named president and CEO of the Kinston-based University of North Carolina Health Lenoir.

5. John Snow is resigning as CEO of Oxford, N.C.-based Granville Health System after more than four years in the role.

North Dakota

1. Jamie Eraas was promoted from CFO to CEO of Tioga Medical Center.

Ohio

1. Leonard Stepp Jr. was named president and CEO of Ashtabula-based ACMC Healthcare System, an affiliate of Cleveland Clinic.

2. Michael Gentry was named CEO of Dayton-based Kettering Health.

3. John J. Warner, MD, was named CEO of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Oklahoma

1. Jonathan Schell was named CEO of Hillcrest Hospital Cushing.

Oregon

1. Dan Grigg was named CEO of Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise.

2. Art Mathisen was selected as the next president and CEO of Hermiston-based Good Shepherd Health Care System.

3. Steve Gordon, MD, was named president and CEO of Bend-based St. Charles Health System.

4. Scott Kelly retired as president and CEO of Medford-based Asante Health following a four-month leave of absence for health reasons.

Pennsylvania

1. Nichole Geraci was promoted from COO to president and CEO of Kittanning-based ACMH Hospital.

2. Barbara Nichols, RN, retired as CEO of Corry Memorial Hospital after 23 years in the role.

3. Harlo McCall, MSN, was named CEO of Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital of Owasso.

South Carolina

1. Jenny Hardee, BSN, was named CEO of McLeod Health Dillon.

2. Matt Littlejohn was named CEO of Charleston-based MUSC Health's Midlands division.

3. Walter Bennett III was named CEO of MUSC Health Orangeburg.

South Dakota

1. Bob Sutton will step down as president and CEO of Sioux Falls-based Avera Health for health reasons on Sept. 30.

2. Ronald Place, MD, was named regional president and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in Sioux Falls.

Tennessee

1. Chad Christianson was named president and CEO of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare's continental division.

2. Chris Cosby was named CEO of Chattanooga-based Parkridge Health System, part of HCA Healthcare.

3. Buffy Key was named interim CEO of Cookeville Regional Medical Center after Paul Korth retired May 1.

4. Dustin Greene left his role as CEO of HCA Healthcare's TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville to serve as CEO of Henderson, Texas-based QuickVisit Urgent Care. Mark Miller was named his successor.

5. Fahad Tahir was named president and CEO of Nashville-based Ascension Saint Thomas.

6. Scott Cihak, president and CEO of Nashville-based TriStar Centennial Medical Center, resigned for personal reasons after 31 years with HCA Healthcare.

Texas

1. Mark Shen, MD, was named CEO of the Hospital at Westlake Medical Center and Arise Austin Medical Center, a pair of sister hospitals in Austin.

2. Ben Coogan was named CEO of Medical City Plano, part of HCA Healthcare.

3. Michael Ellis retired as CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital in Corsicana on May 26.

4. Ty Burgess was named CEO of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Plano.

5. Sean Dardeau was named CEO of Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

6. Mike Geeslin will step down as president and CEO of Austin-based Central Health by the end of 2023.

7. Stephen Bowerman was named president and CEO of Midland Health.

8. Esther Kwon was named CEO of Methodist Hospital Texsan in San Antonio.

9. Krysla Karlix was named CEO of Medical City Green Oaks in Dallas, part of Medical City Healthcare.

10. David Byrd was promoted from COO of El Paso-based the Hospitals of Providence to CEO of its Transmountain campus.

11. Ryan Simpson was named CEO of Methodist Hospital in San Antonio

Vermont

1. Tom Frank was named CEO of North Country Hospital in Newport.

Virginia

1. Sudandra Ratnasamy was named CEO of Twin County Regional Healthcare, a Duke LifePoint hospital based in Galax.

Washington

1. Robert March was named CEO of Morton-based Arbor Health, also known as Lewis County Hospital District No. 1.

2. Guy Hudson will be stepping down as CEO of Seattle-based Swedish Health Services and chief executive of Renton-based Providence's north division.

3. Nathan Staggs was selected as the next CEO of Coupeville-based WhidbeyHealth.

4. Cara Beatty, MD, was selected as Providence Clinical Network chief executive for Eastern Washington and Montana.

5. Mark Holyoak, BSN, was named CEO of Pasco-based Lourdes Health.

6. Kevin Manemann left his role as CEO of Renton-based Providence's South Division for a new role with City of Hope in Duarte, Calif.

West Virginia

1. David Bunch was named CEO of Beckley, W.Va.-based Raleigh General Hospital.

Wisconsin

1. John Boyd, PsyD, resigned as president and CEO of Oconomowoc-based Rogers Behavioral Health.

Wyoming

1. Judd Dawson, DO, was named CEO of Weston County Health Services in Newcastle.



2. Joy Coulston was promoted from CFO to CEO of Powell Valley Hospital.