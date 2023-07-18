HCA system names behavioral health CEO

Parkridge Health System and Parkridge Valley Hospital have named Krikor Jansezian, PhD, CEO of behavioral health services, according to Chattanoogan.com.

Dr. Jansezian comes to the health system from Billings, Mt.-based St. Vincent Healthcare, where he served as chief operating officer. He has an educational background in behavioral health, including a doctorate in clinical psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology in Los Angeles.

In his new role, Dr. Jansezian will oversee operations at the Chattanooga, Tenn.-based health system's behavioral health facilities.

Parkridge Health System is under the umbrella of HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn.