Colorado hospital CEO resigns after 1 year

Jeanine Gentry, CEO of Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, Colo., resigned Feb. 1 after about one year in the role, The Journal reported.

The board of directors for Southwest Health System, the operating arm of the hospital, along with Community Hospital Consulting, the management and consulting arm of Plano, Texas-based Community Hospital Corp., confirmed that David Faulkner will serve as interim hospital CEO, effective Feb. 2, according to the report, which cites a hospital news release.

The news release did not include details about the resignation. The Journal reached out to Ms. Gentry and board members but had not received a response as of the evening of Feb. 2.

Ms. Gentry began her CEO role at Southwest Memorial Hospital on Jan. 20, 2022, according to the Southwest Health System website. Before that, she was CEO of Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon, Idaho.

Mr. Faulkner most recently served as interim CEO of Montrose (Colo.) Memorial Hospital.

"He is a seasoned CEO with nearly 30 years of experience improving hospital operations and performance through a broad base of skills and a commitment to build consensus with all team members, from physicians and employees, to board and community members," the Southwest Health System release stated, according to The Journal.