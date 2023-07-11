New York system taps leader for new CEO role

Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center Health Network has promoted its executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Josh Ratner, to an expanded role within the system.

Mr. Ratner will serve in a newly created role as CEO of the system's northern region, HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley, according to a July 11 news release shared with Becker's. He will oversee Margaretville (N.Y.) Hospital, HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, N.Y., and HealthAlliance Healthy Village — an upcoming project for outpatient services — in addition to his current responsibilities as chief strategy officer.



The news comes the same day as Anthony Frank, former senior vice president of finance for Phoenix-based Banner Health, joined WMCHealth as its next CFO.