New York system taps leader for new CEO role

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center Health Network has promoted its executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Josh Ratner, to an expanded role within the system. 

Mr. Ratner will serve in a newly created role as CEO of the system's northern region, HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley, according to a July 11 news release shared with Becker's. He will oversee Margaretville (N.Y.) Hospital, HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, N.Y., and HealthAlliance Healthy Village — an upcoming project for outpatient services — in addition to his current responsibilities as chief strategy officer. 

The news comes the same day as Anthony Frank, former senior vice president of finance for Phoenix-based Banner Health, joined WMCHealth as its next CFO.

