HCA Florida Kendall Hospital makes 3 leadership changes

HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has made several promotions and transfers among its leadership team.

A hospital spokesperson told Becker's these were independent decisions of each person and not part of a purposeful restructuring of leadership.

Three things to know:

1. Brandon Haushalter resigned as CEO of Kendall Hospital for another opportunity outside of HCA Healthcare. Ben Harris was selected as the new CEO.

2. Sean Benoit, MD, was named chief medical officer of Kendall Hospital. Dr. Benoit will step into the role in late June. He is replacing Kendall Hospital's former CMO, Michael Reitz, DO, who was promoted in April to CMO of HCA Healthcare's continental division based in Denver.

3. Joe Britner, COO of HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital in Tamarac, was promoted to COO of Kendall Hospital. He will step into the role June 26.