Bronson Healthcare, based in Kalamazoo, Mich., and behavioral health provider Acadia Healthcare, based in Franklin, Tenn., have named the inaugural CEO to their joint-venture behavioral health hospital.

Deb Rozewicz, RN, will helm the 96-bed Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital in Battle Creek, Mich., which is on track to open midyear, according to a Feb. 7 news release from Bronson Health. Most recently, she served the health system as clinical project director for behavioral health.