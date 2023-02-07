Ascension hospital names new CEO

Kelly Gooch -

Harlo McCall, MSN, has been tapped as CEO of the future Ascension St.  John Rehabilitation Hospital of Owasso (Okla.).

As CEO, Mr. McCall will lead the 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, which is expected to open in March, according to a Jan. 16 news release.

Previously, Mr. McCall served as CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Texarkana (Texas). 

Ascension St.  John Rehabilitation Hospital is a joint venture between Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health and Ascension St. John, part of St. Louis-based Ascension. 

