Ascension hospital names new CEO

Harlo McCall, MSN, has been tapped as CEO of the future Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital of Owasso (Okla.).

As CEO, Mr. McCall will lead the 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, which is expected to open in March, according to a Jan. 16 news release.

Previously, Mr. McCall served as CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Texarkana (Texas).

Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital is a joint venture between Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health and Ascension St. John, part of St. Louis-based Ascension.