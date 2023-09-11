Cedars-Sinai hospital CEO to retire

Craig Leach will retire as CEO of Torrance (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center on Oct. 31.

Mr. Leach joined the hospital in 1984 as director of finance, according to a Sept. 11 news release shared with Becker's. He served as senior vice president of finance, then chief operating officer, before taking the helm in 2006.

Keith Hobbs has been serving as the hospital's president since February and will become its CEO Nov. 1.

The 443-bed nonprofit hospital is under the umbrella of Cedars-Sinai Health System, based in Los Angeles.