HCA hospital names new CEO

Krysla Karlix was appointed CEO of Medical City Green Oaks in Dallas, part of Medical City Healthcare.

In her new role, Ms. Karlix's responsibilities involve inpatient and outpatient operations related to Medical City Green Oaks, including the 124-bed inpatient hospital serving adolescents and adults, two outpatient clinics in Dallas and Plano, Texas, 24-hour psychiatric crisis stabilization services and telepsychiatry services across Medical City Healthcare, according to a Feb. 3 news release.

Previously, Ms. Karlix was COO of Medical City Green Oaks since December 2016.

Medical City Healthcare is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.