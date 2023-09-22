New York health system CEO ousted

A vigil for the CEO of One Brooklyn Health is to be held Sept. 25 after multiple reports said LaRay Brown had been fired by the board of the three-hospital system.

A system spokesperson confirmed to Becker's both that the vigil would be held and that it is linked to the reported ouster.

The ouster came as the board voted 10-4 with three abstentions not to renew Ms. Brown's contract amid accusations of financial mismanagement, according to a Sept. 21 Brooklyn Daily Eagle report.

Members of healthcare workers union SEIU said they were troubled that the community had no say over the issue, criticizing the "behind closed doors" decision.

Becker's has reached out further to One Brooklyn Health for more information.