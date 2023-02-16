Illinois hospital CEO dismissed amid board investigation

Debbie Campbell has been dismissed as CEO of Thomas H. Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, Ill., WLDS1180 reported Feb. 16.

Ms. Campbell was removed from the role in late December after serving the hospital since 1977, and leading it as CEO since 1994. Donna DeWitt, the hospital's compliance, quality, safety and risk management administrator, is serving as interim CEO, Greene County (Ill.) Board Chairs Andrea Schnelten and Bob Ross told the news station.

Mr. Ross, the board's finance chair, has asked for an audit and list of expenses for the hospital's ambulance service after receiving complaints about its performance.

Ms. Campbell is still listed as CEO on the hospital's website. Becker's has reached out to the hospital and its parent health system, Carrollton-based Boyd Healthcare Services, for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.