14 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been shared with or reported by Becker's since Dec. 24:

Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

1. Janice Grankowski was named vice president of revenue cycle performance at Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth.

2. Robert Hartmann was appointed vice president of EHR transformation at Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare.

3. Guy Cayo was appointed CEO of UT Health Quitman, part of the UT Health East Texas system.

4. Jeff Perry, MSN, was named CEO of Warsaw, N.Y.-based Wyoming County Community Health System.

5. Kara Estenson, DNP, MSN, RN, joined San Francisco-based Dignity Health as chief nurse executive and COO of Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital.

6. Crystal Arthur, MD, was selected as the inaugural chief medical director of emergency services for Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care.

7. Marty Boryszak has departed Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health, where he served as system senior vice president of acute care and president of Mercy Hospital of Buffalo.

8. Jenna Bedwell, MSN, RN, was appointed interim chief nursing officer at Daviess Community Hospital in Washington, Ind.

9. Joe Hernandez was appointed CEO of HCA Healthcare's Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas.

10. Jesse Sulzer, MD, PhD, was selected as chief medical officer for Ballad Health's Johnson Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Russell County Hospital, and Smyth County Community Hospital, all in Virginia.

11. Kristen Shoup was named executive director of revenue cycle for Middleburg Heights, Ohio-based Southwest General Health Center.

12. Kory Browning was named CEO of Northwest Medical Center-Springdale (Ark.).

13. Dana Anderson, MSN, RN, was appointed COO of Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville (Mo.).



14. David Schreiner, PhD, president and CEO of Dixon, Ill.-based Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, retired on Dec. 31. Jackie Kernan, MSN, RN, assumed the role of president, effective Jan. 1, coinciding with Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare beginning operations at the hospital.