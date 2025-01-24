Yale New Haven exec heads to UF Health

UF Health has named Michael Holmes senior vice president and regional president of its Gainesville market, effective March 17.

Mr. Holmes joins Gainesville-based UF Health after more than a decade in leadership roles at Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital. He began his tenure at the teaching hospital in 2013 as senior vice president of operations and most recently served as executive vice president and COO.

With more than 30 years of executive leadership experience, Mr. Holmes has also held senior roles at Ascension's St. Vincent's Health System in Jacksonville, Fla., and Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

UF Health is a 12-hospital academic health center affiliated with the University of Florida.







