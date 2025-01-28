Encompass names Florida hospital CEO

Charmaine Blanchard, RN, has been named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Stuart, Fla.

Ms. Blanchard brings 25 years of healthcare experience to the role, according to a Jan. 28 news release shared with Becker's from Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health.

She most recently served as the hospital's chief nursing officer, where she implemented nursing care and service plans and assisted with strategic planning and operations.

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital is an 80-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility and an affiliate of Cleveland Clinic Martin Health.