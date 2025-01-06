Louisiana hospital taps CEO from New Mexico

Frank Corcoran, BSN, has been named CEO of Zachary, La.-based Lane Regional Medical Center, effective Jan. 13.

Mr. Corcoran most recently served as CEO of Sierra Vista Hospital in Truth or Consequences, N.M., for the past three years, according to a Jan. 6 Facebook post from Lane Regional.

With more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience, Mr. Corcoran has a background in service line growth, the post said.

He succeeds Larry Meese, who retired after leading the hospital for eight years.

Lane Regional Medical Center is a 131-bed facility.