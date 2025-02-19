Sharp HealthCare taps chief strategy officer and market CEO

Scott Evans, senior vice president and CEO of Sharp Regional Hospitals, was appointed chief strategy officer and market CEO at San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare, according to a health system news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Evans will begin his new role March 4.

He will remain CEO of Sharp Regional Hospitals as Sharp "reinforces that organization's leadership structure given the expanded responsibilities of his new role," the release said.

Sharp's Regional Hospital Group includes Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Coronado Hospital and Healthcare Center.

In his new role, Mr. Evans will focus on performance of the three California facilities and partner with the Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus, Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, Sharp Community Medical Group, SharpCare Medical Group, and Sharp Health Plan, the release said.