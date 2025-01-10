Aspirus taps senior executive for Northern Wisconsin division

Chris Blair, BSN, joined Aspirus Health as vice president and chief administrative officer for the North Wisconsin Division, which includes hospitals in Rhinelander and Tomahawk, according to a Jan. 9 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Blair brings more than three decades of healthcare experience to the role, the release said.

Most recently, he served as CEO of Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville (Ark.), and was a chief administrative officer for Siloam Springs (Ark.) Regional Hospital.

Aspirus Health is an 18-hospital system based in Wausau, Wis.