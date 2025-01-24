Longitude Health names interim leader following death of founding CEO

Longitude Health, a recently formed innovation consortium of four major health systems, has named Brett Moraski interim CEO following the death of founding CEO Paul Mango.

Mr. Moraski, who serves as Longitude's CFO, was appointed for his "deep understanding of the organization's core initiatives" and his work alongside Mr. Mango in shaping its mission, according to a Jan. 23 news release.

Longtitude Health launched in October with the aim to "tackle head-on the most impactful challenges and opportunities in the healthcare industry." Renton, Wash.-based Providence, Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health and Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System are the consortium's founding members.

Pete McCanna, Baylor Scott & White CEO and Longitude chairman, said in the release that Mr. Moraski was an integral part of the consortium's founding and is well positioned to lead while a search is conducted for a permanent CEO.

Mr. Mango, 65, died unexpectedly on Jan. 16, according to his obituary. He previously served as chief of staff at CMS and deputy chief of staff for policy at HHS. During the pandemic, Mr. Mango served as HHS' formal liaison to Operation Warp Speed, which accelerated the development of COVID-19 vaccines.

"We will honor Paul's legacy by continuing to drive this transformational work forward," Mr. McCanna said in the release.













