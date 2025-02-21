Former Geisinger revenue cycle exec joins RCM company

Excalibur Data Driven Performance Management has named Christy Pehanich senior vice president of revenue cycle operations.

Ms. Pehanich joins the revenue cycle management company after 27 years at Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, according to her LinkedIn profile. She most recently served as associate vice president of revenue management.

Ms. Pehanich comes to Excalibur with extensive experience in operational strategy, revenue cycle optimization and compliance, according to a Feb. 14 news release from the RCM company.







