California hospital taps Providence hospital exec as COO

Matthew Chandler, PharmD, has been named COO of Pomona, Calif.-based Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare, effective immediately.

Dr. Chandler brings more than 15 years of clinical and operational leadership experience to the role, according to a Jan. 27 Casa Colina news release shared with Becker's.

He most recently served as executive director of operations for Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro (Calif.), where he oversaw acute rehabilitation and hospital programs, the release said.

Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare offers acute medical-surgical and intensive rehabilitation care at its inpatient hospital, as well as outpatient services.