ChristianaCare medical group executive to retire

Paul Mason will retire Jan. 14 as chief administrative officer of the medical group at Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare, he shared with Becker's.

Mr. Mason's retirement concludes a 38-year career in healthcare and healthcare management.

Throughout his career, he has held various executive leadership positions, including roles at Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare in Racine, Wis., and St. Louis-based Ascension.

The medical group at ChristianaCare includes more than 140 physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other caregivers, according to the health system's website.