Alabama hospital names new CEO

Michael James has been appointed CEO of Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma, Ala., effective Feb. 10.

He succeeds David McCormack, who is retiring after leading the hospital since 2016, according to a Feb. 7 hospital news release.

Mr. James brings more than 30 years of hospital administration experience and most recently served as COO of Jackson Hospital and Clinic in Montgomery, Ala. He and hospital CEO Joe Riley stepped down Nov. 19 as part of the hospital's financial restructuring.

Vaughan Regional Medical Center is a 175-bed facility and is part of Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth.