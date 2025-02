Celina Holson has been appointed COO of HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast in Pasadena, Texas, effective Feb. 3.

Ms. Holson most recently served as COO of HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach, according to a Jan. 6 news release from HCA Houston Healthcare. During her tenure, she oversaw the launch of a GYN-oncology program and led critical upgrades to the radiology department.

HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast is a 350-bed hospital and part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.