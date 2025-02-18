Texas hospital names CEO

Patricia Boeckmann, RN, has been appointed CEO of Titus Regional Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, Texas, effective Feb. 7.

Ms. Boeckmann brings more than 30 years of experience in patient safety, clinical initiatives and operations, according to a Feb. 12 Titus Regional news release.

She has served as COO and chief administrative officer of The Clinics of Titus since joining the system in 2016. Before that, she was COO of Straub Clinic and Hospital in Honolulu, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Ms. Boeckmann's leadership was instrumental in the system's COVID-19 response, contributing to the lowest county mortality rate in northeast Texas, the release said.

Titus Regional Medical Center is a 174-bed hospital.