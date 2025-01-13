OhioHealth hospital taps COO as president

Jean Halpin has been named president of OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

Ms. Halpin assumed the role Dec. 30 after most recently serving as the hospital's COO, according to a Jan. 13 health system news release.

She succeeded Michael Lawson, who was named Houston market president at St. Luke's Health in Texas, part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

Ms. Halpin has been with Columbus-based OhioHealth for 33 years. In addition to her new role, she will also be responsible for the system's emergency medical services. She will continue serving as vice president of customer experience until a transition plan is finalized, the release said.

She played a key role in the development of OhioHealth's outpatient division and served as president of Mansfield (Ohio) Hospital during its integration into the system in 2014.