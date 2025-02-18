Loyola University Medical Center taps chief nurse

Teresa Rasmussen, DNP, RN, has been named chief nursing officer and vice president at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill.

Dr. Rasmussen has spent more than two decades at Loyola, joining the academic health system as a library assistant before transitioning to nursing. She has held numerous nursing leadership roles, including as manager of the neuroscience ICU and most recently, as interim CNO.

As chief nurse, Dr. Rasmussen will oversee nursing professional practice and inpatient operations at the 547-bed Level 1 trauma center.

Loyola Medicine is part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.