New Mexico hospital names CEO

Dennis Knox has been named CEO of Las Cruces, N.M.-based Memorial Medical Center after serving as interim CEO since August.

Mr. Knox brings more than four decades of healthcare leadership experience to the role, according to a Jan. 24 hospital news release.

He succeeds John Harris, who retired in August after leading the hospital since 2013. Mr. Harris' retirement came amid an investigation by New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez into allegations that the hospital denied care to indigent cancer patients and failed to screen patients for financial assistance.

Memorial Medical Center is part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.





