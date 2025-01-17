U of North Carolina taps 2 physicians for leadership roles

The UNC School of Medicine and UNC Health, both based in Chapel Hill, N.C., have selected two physicians to fill key leadership roles.

Samantha Meltzer-Brody, MD, will serve as executive dean, and Azita Hamedani, MD, was appointed president of UNC Faculty Physicians and vice dean for clinical affairs, according to a Jan. 17 news release.

Dr. Meltzer-Brody is the Assad Meymandi Distinguished Professor and chair of the UNC psychiatry department as well as the director of the UNC Center for Women’s Mood Disorders.

She will begin her new role Jan. 20 and continue as chair of psychiatry through March 31, according to the release.

Dr. Hamedani is founding chair of the emergency medicine department at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine & Public Health in Madison.

Dr. Hamedani will begin her new role March 17 according to the release.

UNC Health is a nearly 20-hospital health system that includes a partnership with the UNC School of Medicine.