HCA Utah hospital names CEO

Jerry Gonzalez, BSN, RN, has been named CEO of Ogden (Utah) Regional Medical Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Gonzalez previously served as chief nursing officer and COO of HCA's Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Calif., according to a Feb. 17 LinkedIn post from Ogden Regional.

Before that, he was chief nursing officer at Las Palmas Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Ogden Regional Medical Center is a 239-bed hospital, according to its website.