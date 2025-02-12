Ascension Saint Thomas names 2 chief nursing officers

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas has promoted two leaders to permanent chief nursing officer roles from within the organization.

Jessica Darnell, MSN, RN, was appointed permanent CNO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, Tenn., effective Jan. 27, after serving in the role on an interim basis. In addition to her new role, Ms. Darnell chairs the nursing executive council for Saint Thomas Health. She previously served as nurse manager and director of nursing at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital and as CNO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, both in Nashville.

Richelle Graham, BSN, RN, was also named CNO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown. She first joined the hospital in 2023 as assistant CNO and has served as interim CNO since November 2024.